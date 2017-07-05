Register
22:23 GMT +305 July 2017
Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel (3rd L) attends a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping (3rd R) at Beijing Hotel, in Beijing, China, June 13, 2016.

    'Panda Diplomacy': What Are the Prospects for Chinese-German Relations?

    © REUTERS/ Wang Zhao/Pool
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 19220

    China wants the EU to be unified, stable and prosperous, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during his meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The Chinese leader arrived in Berlin on Tuesday, following his recent "panda diplomacy" move.

    Premier Li Keqiang delivers a keynote speech at the opening of the annual Meeting of the New Champions in Tianjin
    © Photo: Feng Yongbin / chinadaily.com.cn
    Germany China's Most Important Partner Within EU – Chinese Premier
    On the eve of Jinping's visit to Germany, China handed two pandas over to the Berlin Zoo. The transfer of these "goodwill ambassadors" to foreign states is a trademark Chinese political sign, reflecting its warm attitude to its partners.

    China and Germany are major trade partners. They cooperate in many areas, including technology and innovation. Many analysts are confident that China and Germany will further strengthen ties between their IT companies.

    At the same time, the issue of providing free access of capital and services to each other's markets has become a very painful topic in bilateral cooperation, Vladislav Belov, deputy director of the Institute of Europe at the Russian Academy of Sciences said in an interview with Sputnik.

    The expert expressed skepticism with regard to the parties' chances for a breakthrough in this regard.

    "The subject of these negotiations will be Chinese protectionism. Although China, on the contrary, believes that it is Germany which pursues a protectionist policy, because it does not give access to Chinese investors [to their strategic sectors]. It will be a hard standoff, where, I am sure, the Chinese side won't achieve anything, while the German side will also defend its interests in the pre-election period. Therefore, we can't expect any mutual concessions. I don't see a common denominator, which would unite the German and Chinese positions on this issue. They are too different, although, on the other hand, this won't prevent the growth of bilateral trade anyway," Belov said.

    At the same time, research fellow at the Center for Financial Studies at the Chinese People's University Liu Yang, believes that Xi Jinping's talks with German partners would help both sides to dispel all misunderstandings.

    "I believe that the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping will help to promote practical cooperation between China and Germany. The mission of the Chinese leader is quite important, as there are a lot of uncertainties in the world on the eve of the G20 summit. China and Germany are the two engines of the world economy, so this visit will contribute to the resolution of today's problems in the global economy and strengthen practical cooperation between China and the EU, on the one hand, and China and Germany, on the other," Yang told Sputnik Chinese.

    In February, Germany's Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said China overtook the United States and France to become Germany's top trading partner in 2016 with 170 billion euros ($192.5 billion) of imports and exports. Germany mainly exports mechanical and electrical products, transportation vehicles and chemicals to China. As for the opposing direction, China sells machinery, textiles, furniture and toys.

    Related:

    Uneven Partnership: What's Behind Economic Tensions Between Germany, China
    Germany Calls on China to Counter Protectionism by Opening Internal Market
    Tags:
    meeting, Angela Merkel, Xi Jinping, Germany, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Standing Tall: Russian Woman Aims to Smash World Record for Longest Legs
    Standing Tall: Russian Woman Aims to Smash World Record for Longest Legs
    Guantanamo RealiTy
    Hooked on RT
    MC-21 new generation passenger airliner
    MC-21 New Generation Passenger Airliner

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok