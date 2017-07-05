None of Arab States Urged to Freeze Qatar's Arab League Membership Amid Row

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He added that such a procedure would require a full consensus in the Arab League, and the positions of the members on this issue differ at present.

"There was no initiative from any Arab country about the freezing of Qatar's membership or any moves in this direction, and this is not recommended," Aboul Gheit, who is currently on a visit to Moscow, said.

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt broke off diplomatic relations and communication with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. The Maldives, Mauritius, and Mauritania followed suit, while Jordan and Djibouti decided to reduce the level of their diplomatic contacts with Qatar.

Late in June, Kuwait handed over to Doha the ultimatum of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain with 13 demands, including the requests to severe Qatar's relations with Iran, close Turkey's military base in Qatar and shut down Al Jazeera TV channel, as well as to end support for the Muslim Brotherhood, a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

On Tuesday, Doha said that the demands are unrealistic, but it is ready to continue dialogue to resolve the diplomatic crisis. In their turn, a joint statement issued by foreign ministers of the Saudi-led bloc said that the states are set to keep the boycott in place until Doha changes its policies "for the better."