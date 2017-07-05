Register
    Putin-Trump Meeting Uncertainty Spawns Modest Astana Syria Talks Results

    The fifth round of talks on Syria in Astana failed to deliver any solid results due to uncertainty in anticipation of the upcoming meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States in Hamburg, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy chairman of the Russian Federation Council's Foreign Affairs Committee, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the head of the Russian delegation in Astana, Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev, told Sputnik that no documents had been signed during the fifth round of talks on June 4-5, adding that seven documents on deescalation in Syria had been coordinated, but need further elaboration.

    "The unstable position of the negotiators in Astana is due to the fact that everyone is waiting for the results of the meeting of Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Hamburg," Dzhabarov said.

    The senator stressed that, as already announced, Putin and Trump would discuss the issue of Syrian settlement, and there may be new agreements between Russia and the United States that the participants of the Astana talks are waiting for.

    "At the next stage of the talks in Astana in August, progress can be more noticeable," he added.

    The first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Dmitry Novikov, said that the talks in Astana have a solid basis for settling the crisis in Syria.

    The meeting of Putin and Trump is scheduled for July 7 on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg. The next round of negotiations on Syria in Astana will take place in the last week of August.

    Tags:
    Astana talks on Syria, Vladimir Dzhabarov, Astana, Syria
