Register
20:52 GMT +305 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) listens on as German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during their meeting at the Presidential Palace on February 2, 2017 in Ankara

    Erdogan Surprised by Merkel's Demands to Release Journalist Arrested in Turkey

    © AFP 2017/ ADEM ALTAN
    Politics
    Get short URL
    112810

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday in an interview with Die Zeit newspaper, he was surprised by German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s consistent demands to release German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel, imprisoned by Turkey on terror charges.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Yucel, who was working for Die Welt, was arrested in Istanbul in February over allegedly spreading propaganda of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey. German officials repeatedly called for liberating the journalist. During the NATO summit in May, Merkel once again called on Erdogan to release Yucel.

    "The fact that Merkel brings the saving of a suspected terrorist on the agenda was very, very strange for me," Erdogan said, adding that journalists interviewing terrorists thus "support propaganda of the terrorists," with law enforcement agencies "all around the world" agreeing with such assessment.

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel in Ankara, Turkey, May 5, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Murat Cetinmuhurdar
    German FM Names Main Condition for Cooperation With Turkey Amid Tensions
    Erdogan also expressed his misunderstanding of Germany’s reluctance to hand over alleged supporters of the Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, accused by Ankara of preparing the July 2016 coup attempt.

    "Until the German government does that, Turkey will consider Germany as a country that protects terrorists," Erdogan noted.

    At the same time, Erdogan stressed the importance of the bilateral relations between the countries with regards of membership in NATO, trade, and the three million Turkish expats living in Germany.

    "We need each other. We must preserve this," Erdogan said, adding that hopefully the relations between Ankara and Berlin would once again reach the level of the times of former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, when they were "really very different."

    The relation between Germany and Turkey deteriorated in spring, as Germany banned several Ankara’s rallies aimed at gaining support of the Turkish expats for the April’s constitutional referendum on amendments expanding powers of Erdogan.

    In late June, Erdogan also requested from German officials to meet with the Turks living in Germany during the G20 summit, set to be held in Hamburg on July 7-8. According to German Foreign Minister, the request does not go in line with the event.

    Related:

    ‘Dare to be in Conflict’: Merkel Rival Calls Her Soft on Trump, Putin, Erdogan
    Merkel Delivers Ultimatum to Erdogan Over Incirlik Airbase in Turkey
    What Did You Call Me? Erdogan-Merkel 'Dictator-Nazi' Spat Continues
    Hollande, Merkel Condemn Erdogan's 'Unacceptable' Nazism Jibes
    Tags:
    Angela Merkel, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Germany, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Standing Tall: Russian Woman Aims to Smash World Record for Longest Legs
    Standing Tall: Russian Woman Aims to Smash World Record for Longest Legs
    Guantanamo RealiTy
    Hooked on RT
    MC-21 new generation passenger airliner
    MC-21 New Generation Passenger Airliner

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok