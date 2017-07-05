Trump Discusses Qatar Crisis, N Korea Threat in Phone Call With Al Sisi

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump discussed over the telephone with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah Al Sisi the ongoing Qatar crisis and threat posed by North Korea, the White House announced in a release on Wednesday.

"President Donald J. Trump spoke today aboard Air Force One with President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi of Egypt to address the ongoing dispute between Qatar and its Arab neighbors," the release said. "The two presidents also discussed the threat from North Korea."

Donald Trump has urged all sides to the Qatari crisis to hold constructive negotiations to resolve the current situation.

"President Trump called on all parties to negotiate constructively to resolve the dispute, and he reiterated the need for all countries to follow through on their commitments at the Riyadh Summit to stop terrorist financing and discredit extremist ideology," the release stated.

Trump said he has called on all countries to fully implement the UN Security Council resolutions with respect to North Korea, stop accommodating that country’s guest workers and end economic or military support.

On Tuesday, North Korea announced it had successfully launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile. Pyongyang said the missile reached an altitude of 1,740 miles during its 39-minute flight before accurately hitting an intended area in the Sea of Japan.