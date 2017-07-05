Register
    Members of a joint investigation team present the preliminary results of the criminal investigation into the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 , in Nieuwegein

    Germany Welcomes Decision to Hold MH17 Crash Trial in Netherlands

    © AFP 2017/ EMMANUEL DUNAND
    Berlin welcomes the decision to hold in the Netherlands trial in the case of the Malaysian Boeing MH17 crash in the Donetsk region in July 2014, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Wednesday.

    BERLIN (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Amsterdam said the trial in the case of the MH17 crash would be held in the Netherlands. Ukraine and the Netherlands are planning on July 7 to sign an agreement on international legal cooperation that will entitle the Dutch side to hold a trial, according to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

    This photo taken on July 26, 2014 shows flowers, left by parents of an Australian victim of the crash, laid on a piece of the Malaysia Airlines plane MH17, near the village of Hrabove (Grabove), in the Donetsk region
    © AFP 2017/ BULENT KILIC
    Could Ukraine Have Really Destroyed Evidence of Its Responsibility for MH17 Crash?

    "The Federal government welcomes this decision. It is important to independently conduct the investigation in order to clarify the tragic events and to bring the perpetrators to justice in the end. The Federal government will provide support to the Netherlands," Seibert said at a briefing.

    Germany urges all countries that can contribute to the investigation of the tragedy to do so in the most comprehensive way, Seibert added.

    Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 crashed in eastern Ukraine in July 2014 while flying to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 passengers and crew aboard the aircraft died in the incident.

    The Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) tasked with probing the crash announced in September that the MH17 airliner was allegedly downed by a Buk missile system, which was brought from Russia and after the crash returned there. However, Russia's Almaz-Antey concern rejected findings in the probe, saying that three simulations showed that the missile was launched from the Zaroshchens'ke area, controlled by Ukraine's army at the time of the downing.

    MH17 crash, Joint Investigation Team (JIT), Netherlands, Germany
