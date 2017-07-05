Germany Welcomes Decision to Hold MH17 Crash Trial in Netherlands

BERLIN (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Amsterdam said the trial in the case of the MH17 crash would be held in the Netherlands. Ukraine and the Netherlands are planning on July 7 to sign an agreement on international legal cooperation that will entitle the Dutch side to hold a trial, according to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

"The Federal government welcomes this decision. It is important to independently conduct the investigation in order to clarify the tragic events and to bring the perpetrators to justice in the end. The Federal government will provide support to the Netherlands," Seibert said at a briefing.

Germany urges all countries that can contribute to the investigation of the tragedy to do so in the most comprehensive way, Seibert added.

Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 crashed in eastern Ukraine in July 2014 while flying to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 passengers and crew aboard the aircraft died in the incident.

The Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) tasked with probing the crash announced in September that the MH17 airliner was allegedly downed by a Buk missile system, which was brought from Russia and after the crash returned there. However, Russia's Almaz-Antey concern rejected findings in the probe, saying that three simulations showed that the missile was launched from the Zaroshchens'ke area, controlled by Ukraine's army at the time of the downing.