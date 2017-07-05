Erdogan Says Germany 'Committing Suicide' by Not Allowing to Meet Turkish Expats

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In June, Erdogan officially requested from the German government to meet with Turkish expats living in the country during the G20 summit in Hamburg, scheduled for July 7-8. German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said that the request was not "a good idea" and did not fit the purpose of the summit.
"Germany is committing a suicide," Erdogan said in an interview with Die Zeit Editor-in-Chief Giovanni di Lorenzo, adding that Berlin must "correct this mistake."
The situation between both nations deteriorated further in early spring, when Berlin banned Ankara's pre-referendum rallies in Germany. At the same time, Turkey stalled the visit of a delegation of German lawmakers to the Turkish Incirlik airbase, which stations German soldiers.
