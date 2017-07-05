Qatar Ready to Solve Disagreements With Neighbors Through Dialogue

© AP Photo/ Saudi Press Agency Saudi Arabia 'Major Foreign Sponsor of Extremism in UK,' Report Reveals

LONDON (Sputnik) — On June 5, Saudi Arabia , the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt broke off diplomatic relations and communication with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. The Maldives, Mauritius, and Mauritania followed suit, while Jordan and Djibouti decided to reduce the level of their diplomatic contacts with Qatar.

"There are serious problems in the Middle East region and silence in Qatar will not solve them. The answer to our disagreement is not blockades and ultimatums, it is dialogue and reason. We in Qatar are always open to both and we welcome any serious efforts to resolve our differences with our neighbors," Thani said in London's Chatham House.

Late in June, Kuwait handed over to Doha the ultimatum of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain with 13 demands, including the requests to severe Qatar's relations with Iran, close Turkey's military base in Qatar and shut down Al Jazeera TV channel, as well as to end support for the Muslim Brotherhood, a terrorist organization banned in Russia.