Putin to Affirm Minsk Accords' Importance in Talks With Trump

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In 2014, Kiev authorities launched a military operation against militias in Ukraine's southeastern Donbass region. In February 2015, the warring parties to the Ukrainian conflict in Donbass signed the Minsk peace accords in order to end the fighting in the crisis-torn region. Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine, as the members of the so-called Normandy Four, helped negotiate the Donbass ceasefire. The truce, however, has been repeatedly breached, with Kiev forces and Donbass militias accusing each other of violating it.

"Of course this will be a good opportunity to reiterate the Russian position on that there is no alternative to the Minsk agreements, on the need to implement the Minsk agreements and the need to take measures to end provocations unfortunately made by the Ukrainian armed forces," Peskov told reporters.