UK Think Tank: Gov't Should Hold Inquiry Into Extremism Financing by Gulf States

"The government should start to address this issue by launching an official and public inquiry into the subject. The new commission for countering extremism announced in the Queen’s Speech of June 2017 could make addressing the financing of Islamist extremism from overseas a matter of priority," the report said.
The think tank went on to point out that Saudi Arabia was the main source of funding for radical-leaning mosques, preachers and literature.
The Henry Jackson Society criticized the UK government for having a weak response to the issue, compared to the other Western states, and called for disrupting terror funding through various measures, including legislation blocking funding of religious institutions by foreign states.
A series of deadly terrorist attacks in the United Kingdom hit London in March and in June, and the city of Manchester was targeted in May. The country remains on a "severe" threat level for international terrorism, meaning an attack is highly likely. In late May, UK intelligence services identified some 23,000 individuals with extremist views considered to pose a potential terrorist threat. On Saturday, UK police arrested three men who were suspected of preparing terrorist attacks.
