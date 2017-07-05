Moscow Considers All Options of Protecting Russian Detainees in Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On June 27, the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) announced that two of its fighters were killed and four more were captured by a Ukrainian special operations team in the Lugansk region on June 24. Many Ukrainian media outlets and the BBC Russian service spread information that Viktor Ageev, supposedly a Russian contract military serviceman, had been among the captured militants. The Russian Defense Ministry refuted the allegations, saying that Ageev had never served in Russia's armed forces under contract.

"I can not tell you for sure. I can only say that, undoubtedly, all the necessary actions to protect the legitimate interests of Russian citizens are being considered," Peskov told reporters, answering a question on whether Kremlin was looking into detainee exchanges with Ukraine.

On June 28, the Russian Defense Ministry said Ageev had never served in Russia's armed forces under contract and was discharged from draft duty last year.