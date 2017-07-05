Register
13:18 GMT +305 July 2017
Live
    Search
    July 3, 2017. President Vladimir Putin and President of China Xi Jinping (right) during their meeting in the Kremlin.

    Strategic Moment: Why China's Xi Visited Russia Right Ahead of G20 Summit

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 22360

    On Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping completed a two-day visit to Moscow at the invitation of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The meeting, described by Putin as one of the most important events this year, took place ahead of the G20 summit in Hamburg.

    President Vladimir Putin and President of China Xi Jinping, right, during the Russia-China talks at the One Belt, One Road international forum
    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Russia, China Reach Important Bilateral Agreements During Xi's Visit to Moscow
    The visit resulted in a number of important agreements on strengthening cooperation in various fields and discussed international issues, including the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

    As a result of the talks, Putin and Xi issued a joint statement on developing Russian-Chinese partnership and strategic cooperation. Moscow and Beijing also approved the plan to implement the Friendship and Cooperation Agreement 2017-2020.

    Xi called the bilateral ties between Russia and China a "strategic alliance" and said that this cooperation is the "historical choice" of our countries.

    He voiced that it is a "win-win" cooperation, adding that the "China-Russia relations are experiencing their best time in history."

    May 15, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin during a media scrum with the Russian press following his participation in the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation
    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    China's Plan for New World Order: What Role Does It Leave to Russia?
    The results of the talks indicate the intention to develop the Russian-Chinese vector in a multipolar world, according to Yana Leksyutina, an expert in Chinese politics and associate professor at the St. Petersburg State University.

    "The main feature of Russian-Chinese bilateral ties is a common strategic vision of the international situation, including the desired model of world order. Apparently, this visit indicated that both Moscow and Beijing wants the current global order to transform, including in political and economic terms. The joint statement was made ahead of the G20 summit which will focus on the economic agenda. This is why these talks are so important," Leksyutina told Sputnik China.

    On Tuesday, the Russian and Chinese Foreign Ministries released a joint statement expressing concern over the situation on the Korean Peninsula. Moscow and Beijing called on Pyongyang to declare a moratorium on nuclear tests, while at the same time urging Washington and Seoul to refrain from holding joint drills.

    Ma Yujun, director of the Center of Russian Studies at the Heilongjiang Academy of Social Sciences, emphasized the strategic significance of the fact that Russia and China reaffirmed a common vision of the global issues that will be on the G20 summit’s agenda in Hamburg.

    "A joint statement on strengthening bilateral relations ahead of the G20 summit is strategically important. On the one hand, the geopolitical situation near China’s border changed in recent years. In particular, the US continues its pressure to deter China’s growing influence in the region. On the other hand, the geopolitical situation near Russia’s border has also changed. The West has been mounting political pressure over Moscow, including sanctions. In this context, cooperation serves the strategic interests of both Russia and China," Ma said.

    Workers install wires on a 'Golden Bridge of Silk Road' structure on a platform outside the National Convention Center, the venue which will hold the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, in Beijing
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    New Silk Road: What to Expect From Russia's Involvement in Chinese Megaproject
    He underscored that despite the fact that officially there is no alliance Moscow and China, the partnership between the two countries is an "example of a new type of relations between major powers."

    "Russia and China wants to develop bilateral cooperation on a win-win basis. […] Although there is no alliance between the sides and none of the sides establishes alliances with other countries. Both Russia and China are against a unipolar world and against any provocations in the global arena," the expert concluded.

    Related:

    Russia, China Oppose IT Use for Interference in Countries' Internal Affairs
    Russia, China Call for Unbiased Probe Into Use of Chemical Weapons in Syria
    Russia, China Urge DPRK to Stop Nuke Tests, US and Seoul to Refrain From Drills
    Russia to Support China's 'One Belt, One Road' Initiative by All Means - Putin
    Tags:
    visit, talks, cooperation, G20, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, China, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    We Are the Champions! 2017 FIFA Confed Cup Final Match and Closing Ceremony
    We Are the Champions! 2017 FIFA Confed Cup Final Match and Closing Ceremony
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    T-14: Russian Tank That Changed The Arms Market
    T-14 Armata: The Russian Tank That Changed the Arms Market

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok