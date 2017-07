MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The G20 summit is scheduled to take place July 7-8.

"It is possible that the president will also hold an urgent meeting today with the permanent members of the Security Council ahead of his departure to Hamburg tomorrow evening for taking part in the G20 summit," Peskov told reporters.

During the summit, a number of meetings between Putin and foreign leaders are planned, including the first personal talks with US President Donald Trump.