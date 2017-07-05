UK Ex-PM Blair's Immunity From Iraq War Prosecution to Be Reviewed - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The criminal prosecution of Blair was blocked in 2016 by Westminster magistrates court district judge Michael Snow.
The case seeks their prosecution for the crime of aggression, while the attorney general said this offense does not exist in the English law.
In 2003, the United States and its allies invaded Iraq and overthrew Saddam Hussein, which resulted in more than a decade of instability in the Middle East country. Washington justified the invasion by accusing Baghdad of developing weapons of mass destruction prohibited in the country after the 1990 – 1991 Gulf War, but after overthrowing Hussein the United States failed to prove the accusations.
