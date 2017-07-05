Register
05 July 2017
    A demonstrator wearing a mask to impersonate Tony Blair holds bundles of fake money during a protest before the release of the John Chilcot report into the Iraq war, at the Queen Elizabeth II centre in London, Britain July 6, 2016

    UK Ex-PM Blair's Immunity From Iraq War Prosecution to Be Reviewed - Reports

    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    The Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales, Lord Thomas of Cwmgiedd, and a High Court judge Sir Duncan Ouseley will hear a case on a possible overturning of the ruling that granted former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair immunity from criminal prosecution in connection with the war in Iraq, The Guardian reported Wednesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The criminal prosecution of Blair was blocked in 2016 by Westminster magistrates court district judge Michael Snow.

    US President George W. Bush (R) and British Prime Minister Tony Blair attend a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington November 12, 2004.
    © REUTERS/ Gary Hershorn
    UK High Court Could Open Up Blair to Prosecution Over Iraq War
    The current attorney general Jeremy Wright QC is in favor of upholding the immunity, when Gen Abdul-Wahid Shannan ar-Ribat, former chief of staff of the Iraqi army, wants the ex-prime minister, the then-foreign secretary Jack Straw and ex-attorney general Lord Peter Goldsmith to be prosecuted in connection with the United Kingdom deciding to enter the Iraq War in 2003 under the false pretext of weapons of mass destruction in the Middle East state.

    The case seeks their prosecution for the crime of aggression, while the attorney general said this offense does not exist in the English law.

    In 2003, the United States and its allies invaded Iraq and overthrew Saddam Hussein, which resulted in more than a decade of instability in the Middle East country. Washington justified the invasion by accusing Baghdad of developing weapons of mass destruction prohibited in the country after the 1990 – 1991 Gulf War, but after overthrowing Hussein the United States failed to prove the accusations.

    Tags:
    Iraq War, Tony Blair, Britain
