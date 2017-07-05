UK Ex-PM Blair's Immunity From Iraq War Prosecution to Be Reviewed - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The criminal prosecution of Blair was blocked in 2016 by Westminster magistrates court district judge Michael Snow.

The current attorney general Jeremy Wright QC is in favor of upholding the immunity, when Gen Abdul-Wahid Shannan ar-Ribat, former chief of staff of the Iraqi army, wants the ex-prime minister, the then-foreign secretary Jack Straw and ex-attorney general Lord Peter Goldsmith to be prosecuted in connection with the United Kingdom deciding to enter the Iraq War in 2003 under the false pretext of weapons of mass destruction in the Middle East state.

The case seeks their prosecution for the crime of aggression, while the attorney general said this offense does not exist in the English law.

In 2003, the United States and its allies invaded Iraq and overthrew Saddam Hussein, which resulted in more than a decade of instability in the Middle East country. Washington justified the invasion by accusing Baghdad of developing weapons of mass destruction prohibited in the country after the 1990 – 1991 Gulf War, but after overthrowing Hussein the United States failed to prove the accusations.