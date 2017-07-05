Arab States Say Received Qatar's Response to List of Demands Amid Diplomatic Row

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On June 5, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt broke off diplomatic relations and communication with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. The Maldives, Mauritius, and Mauritania followed suit, while Jordan and Djibouti decided to reduce the level of their diplomatic contacts with Qatar.

"The four countries received Qatar's response through the mediation of Kuwait before the end of the extended period [for Qatar to respond to the list of demands] requested by His Highness Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, Amir of Kuwait. A joint response will be released in a timely manner," the statement reads as quoted by Al Arabiya TV channel.

Late in June, Kuwait handed over to Doha the ultimatum of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain with 13 demands, including the requests to severe Qatar’s relations with Iran, close Turkey’s military base in Qatar and shut down Al Jazeera TV channel, as well as to end support for the Muslim Brotherhood, a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

On Tuesday, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Thani said that the demands of the Arab states were unrealistic and could not be fulfilled.