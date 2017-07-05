US Urges to Enhance UN Security Council's Restrictive Measures Against N. Korea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Washington urges the UN Security Council (UNSC) and the global community to increase the restrictive measures, which were previously imposed by the UNSC on Pyongyang, in the light of North Korea’s another missile launch, US State Secretary Rex Tillerson said.

“Global action is required to stop a global threat. Any country that hosts North Korean guest workers, provides any economic or military benefits, or fails to fully implement UN Security Council resolutions is aiding and abetting a dangerous regime. All nations should publicly demonstrate to North Korea that there are consequences to their pursuit of nuclear weapons. We intend to bring North Korea's provocative action before the UN Security Council and enact stronger measures to hold the DPRK accountable,” Tillerson said in a statement.

North Korea announced on Tuesday that it had successfully launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-14, at 00:30 GMT. It said the missile traveled 580 miles and reached an altitude of 1,740 miles during its 39-minute flight before "accurately hitting the target waters" in the Sea of Japan.