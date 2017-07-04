Register
22:10 GMT +304 July 2017
    French President Emmanuel Macron arrives for an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, June 22, 2017

    France Unlikely to Impact Ukraine Settlement as Macron 'Subservient to US, NATO'

    © AP Photo/ Julien Warnand, Pool Photo
    Politics
    113840

    France unlikely to influence the settlement of the ongoing Ukrainian crisis as French President Emmanuel Macron lacks independence from the United States and NATO, Gilles Lebreton, a member of the European Parliament from France's National Front (FN) party, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron in his address to the Congress of the Parliament highlighted importance of France playing a more significant role as a mediator in the settlement of international conflicts "from Mali to Ukraine."

    "France is traditionally a power that counts on the international scene. We have forgotten about that a little bit because of the two latest mediocre presidencies of Nicolas Sarkozy and Francois Hollande. France has to continue its operations in Mali because it is its zone of influence. In Ukraine, however, there is nothing to expect from President Macron because he is completely subservient to the United States and NATO," Lebreton said.

    French President Emmanuel Macron walks through the Galerie des Bustes (Busts Gallery) to access the Versailles Palace's hemicycle for a special congress gathering both houses of parliament (National Assembly and Senate), near Paris, France, July 3, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Etienne Laurent/Pool
    Macron Wants France to Play Bigger Role in Mediating Conflicts 'From Mali to Ukraine and Syria'
    In his address, Macron also stressed that in order to increase its diplomatic role France needs "to know how to talk to all these regions with those in power, including those who do not share our values."

    In 2014, Kiev authorities launched a military operation against militias in Ukraine's southeastern Donbass region. In February 2015, the warring parties to the Ukrainian conflict in Donbass signed the Minsk peace accords in order to end the fighting in the crisis-torn region. Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine, as the members of the so-called Normandy Four, helped negotiate the Donbass ceasefire. The truce, however, has been repeatedly breached, with Kiev forces and Donbass militias accusing each other of violating it.

