Egypt May Demand Compensation From Qatar Over Alleged Support of Terrorism

CAIRO (Sputnik) — Egypt may demand compensation from Qatar through international judicial bodies over Doha's alleged support of terrorism, Hamdi Bakheet, a member of the Egyptian parliamentary committee for defense and national security, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Egypt may appeal to the international community and demand compensation from Qatar over damage to the Egyptian economy, in particular, in the area of investment and tourism, as well as over the deaths of people killed in terrorist attacks, by providing documentary evidence of [ the Qatari government's] crimes," Bakheet said.

According to the lawmaker, each country independently determines anti-Qatari measures depending on their capabilities. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, for instance, can put pressure on major international companies working with Qatar.

"I do not think that Qatar will make any constructive proposals [to settle the diplomatic row] and this can become a reason of prolongation of the crisis," Bakheet added.

Further developments in relation to the ongoing diplomatic crisis surrounding Qatar will be discussed during the talks in Cairo on Wednesday, with the participation of foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt broke off diplomatic relations and communication with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. Later, the Maldives, Mauritius, and Mauritania also announced their severance of diplomatic relations with the Gulf state. Jordan and Djibouti reduced the level of their diplomatic missions in Qatar.

On June 23, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain demanded Doha to close Turkey’s military base on Qatar's territory, as well as to reduce relations with Iran and to shut the Al Jazeera TV channel. Doha was given 10 days to implement the demands, but the Qatari officials called the conditions impossible and urged for their revision.

On Monday, Arab media reported that Qatar’s Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Thani had arrived in Kuwait to issue Doha's response to the demands of the four Arab states.