Register
20:39 GMT +304 July 2017
Live
    Search
    A man walks on the corniche in Doha, Qatar.

    Egypt May Demand Compensation From Qatar Over Alleged Support of Terrorism

    © REUTERS/ Naseem Zeitoon
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: a Number of States Sever Relations With Qatar (218)
    0 6310

    Egypt may demand compensation from Qatar over Doha's alleged support of terrorism.

    A view shows buildings in Doha, Qatar, June 9, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Naseem Zeitoon
    'No Choice' for Qatar But to Reject Demands Aimed at its Sovereignty From Boycotting Nations
    CAIRO (Sputnik) — Egypt may demand compensation from Qatar through international judicial bodies over Doha's alleged support of terrorism, Hamdi Bakheet, a member of the Egyptian parliamentary committee for defense and national security, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    "Egypt may appeal to the international community and demand compensation from Qatar over damage to the Egyptian economy, in particular, in the area of investment and tourism, as well as over the deaths of people killed in terrorist attacks, by providing documentary evidence of [ the Qatari government's] crimes," Bakheet said.

    According to the lawmaker, each country independently determines anti-Qatari measures depending on their capabilities. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, for instance, can put pressure on major international companies working with Qatar.

    "I do not think that Qatar will make any constructive proposals [to settle the diplomatic row] and this can become a reason of prolongation of the crisis," Bakheet added.

    People sit on the corniche in Doha, Qatar, June 15, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Naseem Zeitoon/File Photo
    Riyadh-Led Ultimatum Threatens to 'Make Qatar Vassal of Saudi Arabia'
    Further developments in relation to the ongoing diplomatic crisis surrounding Qatar will be discussed during the talks in Cairo on Wednesday, with the participation of foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

    On June 5, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt broke off diplomatic relations and communication with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. Later, the Maldives, Mauritius, and Mauritania also announced their severance of diplomatic relations with the Gulf state. Jordan and Djibouti reduced the level of their diplomatic missions in Qatar.

    On June 23, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain demanded Doha to close Turkey’s military base on Qatar's territory, as well as to reduce relations with Iran and to shut the Al Jazeera TV channel. Doha was given 10 days to implement the demands, but the Qatari officials called the conditions impossible and urged for their revision.

    On Monday, Arab media reported that Qatar’s Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Thani had arrived in Kuwait to issue Doha's response to the demands of the four Arab states.

    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: a Number of States Sever Relations With Qatar (218)

    Related:

    Turkey Vows to Keep Troops in Qatar Despite Arab States' Demands
    Qatar's Ace is Saudi Nemesis
    Arab States Should Welcome Doha-Ankara Defense Cooperation - Qatari Envoy
    Tags:
    competition, terrorism, Egypt, Qatar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    We Are the Champions! 2017 FIFA Confed Cup Final Match and Closing Ceremony
    We Are the Champions! 2017 FIFA Confed Cup Final Match and Closing Ceremony
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    T-14: Russian Tank That Changed The Arms Market
    T-14 Armata: The Russian Tank That Changed the Arms Market

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok