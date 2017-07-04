Damascus Delegation Discusses Syrian Safe Zones With Russian, Iranian Sides

"We have been discussing for the whole day with the Iranians and with the Russian delegation the mechanism of the implementation of de-escalation zones. We have not yet finalized the discussions… This is actually the only topic of the discussions of Astana," Jaafari said.
The fourth meeting in Astana format in May was a breakthrough, as the three ceasefire guarantor states signed a memorandum on the establishment of four de-escalation zones in Syria. Monitoring over the de-escalation zones is now the main topic on the agenda of the fifth meeting in the Kazakh capital.
The deal was previously discussed during talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi.
