17:37 GMT +304 July 2017
    North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un reacts during the test-fire of intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang, July, 4 2017.

    Russia, China Urge DPRK to Stop Nuke Tests, US and Seoul to Refrain From Drills

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    The Russian and Chinese foreign ministries adopted a joint statement following the talks of the countries’ leaders in Moscow on the issues of the Korean peninsula.

    July 4, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with People's Republic of China President Xi Jinping in Moscow.
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Putin: Russian, Chinese 'Foreign Policy Priority' is Korean Settlement (VIDEO)
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia and China called on North Korea to declare a moratorium on nuclear tests, while at the same time urging Washington and Seoul to refrain from holding joint drills.

    Russia and China are seriously concerned about the development of the situation on the Korean Peninsula, and are calling on all concerned sides to show restraint and refrain from provocative actions, according to the joint statement.

    "The sides express serious concern over the development of the situation on the Korean Peninsula and around it. The escalation of military and political tension in the region, which is fraught with an armed conflict, requires the international community to take collective measures to resolve the situation peacefully through dialogue and consultations," the statement said.

    July 3, 2017. President Vladimir Putin and President of China Xi Jinping (right) during their meeting in the Kremlin.
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    North Korea One of 'Key Points' of Putin-Xi Talks in Moscow
    "The parties oppose any statements and actions leading to tension and aggravation of contradictions, call upon all the states involved to show restraint, to give up provocative actions and bellicose rhetoric, to demonstrate readiness for dialogue without preconditions, to jointly make active efforts to relieve tensions," it said.

    North Korea announced earlier in the day it had successfully launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-14, at 00:30 GMT. It said the missile traveled 580 miles and reached an altitude of 1,740 miles during its 39-minute flight before "accurately hitting the target waters in the open sea" in the Sea of Japan.

    Russia and China are against the military presence of outside forces in Northeast Asia under the pretext of countering North Korea's missile strikes, the statement said.

    U.S. President Donald Trump (R) meets with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in the White House Oval Office in Washington, U.S., June 30, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    THAAD and Pyongyang: How Trump Achieved Four Key Concessions From S Korea
    Russia and China oppose the deployment of US THAAD missile defense systems in Northeast Asia, the parties have agreed on measures to protect their security interests.

    "The sides reaffirm that the deployment of THAAD missile defense systems in Northeast Asia seriously damages the interests of strategic security of regional states, including Russia and China, does not contribute to the goals of denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, nor does it contribute to peace and stability in the region."

    The document also notes that "Russia and China oppose the deployment of these systems, call upon the countries concerned to immediately stop and abolish this deployment, and agreed to take the necessary measures to protect the interests of the two countries in the security sphere, as well as to ensure strategic balance in the region."

    Tags:
    military drills, nuclear tests, Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), United States, China, Russia, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
