UK Delays Terror Funding Report Release Over Reluctance to Criticize Riyadh

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The delay in publishing the investigation, which was commissioned by former UK Prime Minister David Cameron and launched in 2015, "leaves question marks over whether their decision is influenced by our [UK-Saudi Arabian] diplomatic ties," The Guardian newspaper reported citing the Green party co-leader Caroline Lucas.

Lucas has resubmitted her parliamentary question on the whereabouts of the investigation to May earlier this week and received the confirmation that ministers were still "considering advice on what is able to be published and will report to parliament with an update in due course," according to the newspaper.

A Brighton Pavilion lawmaker said in turn it was important to determine whether the delay of the publication of the inquiry was linked to whether it was critical to Saudi Arabia, the media outlet reported.

On June 1, several UK media outlets reported, citing country's Home Office, that an investigation into the foreign funding of extremist groups may never be published due to its sensitive contents.

The UK government has repeatedly been blamed by humanitarian organizations for fueling the Yemeni conflict by supplying Saudi Arabia with arms. In late 2016, a parliamentary report urged for the suspension arms sales and accused the government of willfully ignoring their misuse.