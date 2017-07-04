Register
14:35 GMT +304 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China (File)

    'Best Time in History': Chinese President Praises State of Sino-Russian Ties

    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 7110

    Chinese President Xi Jinping began his state visit to Russia Monday by reiterating that Sino-Russian relations are at their "best time in history," and that his visit symbolizes a further improvement in the two countries' "common destiny."

    The Russian and Chinese national flags are seen on the table as Russia's President Vladimir Putin (back L) and his China's President Xi Jinping (back R) stand during a signing ceremony at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on November 9, 2014.
    © AFP 2017/ HOW HWEE YOUNG
    Chinese President Says Ties With Putin Stronger Than With Any Other Leader
    Xi arrived in Moscow on Monday, his sixth visit to Russia since taking office in 2013, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

    The two nations are each other's most trustworthy strategic partners, Xi said in an interview with Russian media ahead of his departure.

    The Chinese president said the two countries are also working together to tap their cooperation potential and foster new growth areas in bilateral cooperation.

    "The fast-growing, pragmatic cooperation has become the locomotive in the continuous development of China-Russia relations," Xi said.

    Xi said he and Russian President Vladimir Putin think China and Russia should deepen economic and trade cooperation to reinforce their common interests and benefits to their peoples.

    Xi also said that anti-terror cooperation is an important part of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination, which sets an example to the world.

    Bilateral cooperation in such areas as fighting the three evil forces (of terrorism, separatism and extremism) through bilateral law enforcement and security cooperation mechanisms is moving forward smoothly, playing an important and positive role in maintaining the stability and development of both countries and the region, Xi said.

    "President Putin and I have built good working relations and a close personal friendship," Xi said.

    The visit will be the third meeting this year between Xi and Putin, who have met 22 times before, Xinhua reported.

    Xi is going to sign many agreements with Russia and find solutions to many issues to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination, Wang Haiyun, a former military attaché at the Chinese Embassy in Russia, told the Global Times on Monday.

    July 3, 2017. President Vladimir Putin and President of China Xi Jinping (right) during their meeting in the Kremlin.
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    North Korea One of 'Key Points' of Putin-Xi Talks in Moscow
    Meanwhile, the two countries will be coordinating their stance on global and regional issues, such as the North Korea nuclear issue, the G20 and anti-terrorism in response to the complex and sensitive international situation, Wang said.

    The two countries have built high-level political and strategic mutual trust, the Chinese president said, noting that China and Russia have completely resolved their border issues, turning the 4,300-kilometer boundary into a bond of friendship between the two peoples, Xinhua reported.

    Media have reported on "small frictions" between China and Russia, but that is normal between big countries, said Gao Fei, a professor of Russian studies at the China Foreign Affairs University.

    Gao said that such frictions will not affect Sino-Russian relations in general.

    During his stay in Moscow, Xi will hold talks with Putin, and the two sides will sign agreements in such fields as trade, economy, investment, connectivity, media and education, Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Li Huilai said at an earlier press conference.

    The two sides will also sign a joint statement and approve the 2017-2020 implementation outline for the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation between China and Russia, the official said.

    From Moscow, Xi will fly to Germany for a state visit and attend the summit of the Group of 20 major economies.

    The 'big triangle'

    "China, Russia and the US have formed a big triangle in the world in which the three countries are very involved and affect each other," Wang said.

    "China would welcome the normalization of relations between Russia and the US. But regardless of the state of Russia-US relations, this will not affect Sino-Russian relations, which are strategic and comprehensive," Wang said.

    The leaders of China and Russia also have a clearer understanding of each other's significance in their strategies, Wang said, noting that Xi's visit shows that Sino-Russian relations will continue to improve.

    "The big triangle relations change every day, but China and Russia have been relying on each other and have formed a 'common destiny' to face global challenges," Gao said.

     

    This article by Shan Jie was originally published in the Global Times.

    Related:

    Xi Turns to Germany Instead of US in Call for Responsibility for Global Peace
    Putin Awards Highest Order of Russia to China’s Xi - Kremlin
    Tags:
    Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Russia, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Legendary Su-24 Celebrates Its Half-Century Anniversary
    Russia's Legendary Su-24 Celebrates its 50-Year Anniversary
    Democrats, Interrupted
    Democrats, Interrupted
    T-14: Russian Tank That Changed The Arms Market
    T-14 Armata: The Russian Tank That Changed the Arms Market

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok