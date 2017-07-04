Seoul’s Position on North Korea Dialogue Unchanged Despite Missile Test

TOKYO (Sputnik) — The Hwasong-14 missile was launched to the east from the North Korea’s northwestern regions. According to North Korean statements, at one point it reached the altitude of around 2800 kilometers (1740 miles). The rocket fell within Japan’s 200-mile exclusive economic zone.

“The main position concerning dialogue with the North within the maximum sanctions regime stays the same,” the presidential administration stated, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

Earlier in the day, Seoul condemned Pyongyang’s launch of the ICBM missile that might potentially reach as far as US territory.