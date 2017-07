MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The G20 summit will be held in Hamburg on July 7-8.

"Agreed, on the 7th [of July]," Ushakov told reporters.

Ushakov said earlier that crises in Syria and Ukraine are set to be discussed, adding that Moscow is ready to discuss all the regional problems and the disarmament issue.

Last Thursday, US National Security Adviser Herbert Raymond McMaster said at a press briefing that Trump and Putin would meet for the first time on the sidelines of the G20 summit.