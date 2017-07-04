Xi After Talks With Putin: China-Russia Cooperation 'Historical Choice' (VIDEO)

Ваш браузер не поддерживает данный формат видео. ( NaN:NaN / NaNMb / ) Ruptly. © Ruptly. Russian President Putin Holds Joint Presser With Chinese Counterpart Xi in Moscow

'Strategic Alliance'

According to Xi, the cooperation between China and Russia is the "historical choice" of our countries. He also called the bilateral ties a "strategic alliance."

He said that it is a "win-win" cooperation, adding that the "China-Russia relations are experiencing their best time in history."

Putin said that Xi's visit is one of the most important events this year.

Media Contacts

Putin said that Chinese and Russian media representatives who are present at the conference are doing their best to cover world events in an unbiased way.

In his turn, Xi said that contacts between Russian and Chinese media are increasing.

North Korea

Putin said that the Korean settlement is Russia's and Chinese foreign policy priority.

He added that Russia and China agreed to jointly work to solve the North Korean issue.