Xi Turns to Germany Instead of US in Call for Responsibility for Global Peace

BERLIN (Sputnik) — Xi is expected to attend the 12th G20 summit in Hamburg, scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

"China and Germany as the second and the fourth largest economies in the world, as leading trading nations and states with significant influence should, on the one hand, to progress independently, and on the other hand — to take on great responsibility for peace, stability and prosperity and in the world and in their regions," Xi wrote in an article published in the German Die Welt newspaper.

The Chinese president stressed the importance of bilateral cooperation between China and Germany and expressed support for its further development and strengthening.

"An important goal of my visit to Germany is an extensive exchange of views with such senior German officials as President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Angela Merkel on how can we take advantage of the new situation and further contribute to the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Germany," Xi noted.