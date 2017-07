© Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov Chinese President Xi Jinping Arrives in Russia for 2-Day Official Visit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Order of St. Andrew the Apostle the First-Called is the highest order of Russia and is awarded for outstanding service to the state.

"Vladimir Putin signed a Decree ‘On awarding the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle the First-Called to Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping.’ The award was conferred for outstanding merits in strengthening friendship and cooperation between the peoples of Russia and the People's Republic of China," the statement reads.

Xi arrived in Moscow on Monday for a two-day official visit.