Brazil’s President to Take Part in G20 Summit Despite Previous Decision to Skip

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Last week, the Brazilian presidential administration, days after Temer was accused of corruption by then country’s prosecutor, announced that the leader will not attend the G20 summit and did not give any reasons for such decision.

The presidential office also did not provide any reasons behind the reversal of decision on Monday.

A probe was opened against Temer last month after local media leaked an audio recording in which the Brazilian president appeared to be discussing bribes with the owner of Brazil’s meat processing company JBS to hush up a witness in a corruption case surrounding the national energy firm Petrobras.

Former Brazil’s prosecutor general Rodrigo Janot formally accused Temer of corruption and sent the charges to the lower house of Brazilian parliament, which will vote on whether the president should be tried by the supreme court. After Janot sent the charges to the parliament, Temer announced decision to replace the country’s prosecutor and appointed Raquel Dodge last week.