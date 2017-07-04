Legal Watchdog: US Justice Dept. Needs to Shut Down Mueller's Trump-Russia Probe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Mueller, a former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is directing the investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 election and widened the investigation to determine whether Trump attempted to obstruct justice.

"Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation is out of control," Fitton said on Monday. "Donald Trump, DOJ [Department of Justice] should shut it down."

The US government has accused Russia of meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

However, Russia has repeatedly refuted all the allegations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called the accusations "absolutely groundless."