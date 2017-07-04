Register
02:27 GMT +304 July 2017
Live
    Search
    South Korean President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with former U.S. President Barack Obama at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, in this handout picture provided by the Presidential Blue House and released by Yonhap on July 3, 2017

    An Alternative to Trump? Obama Advises Moon on Dealing With Pyongyang

    © REUTERS/ Yonhap News Agency
    Politics
    Get short URL
    145808

    Former US President Barack Obama visited South Korean President Moon Jae-In on Monday, as Moon seeks counsel on ways to deal with North Korea’s continued nuclear activities.

    The 40-minute talk took place at the Asian Leadership Conference in Seoul, and comes days after Moon met with current US President Donald Trump, who openly criticized Obama’s policy of "strategic patience" with the North, saying that a "determined response" to Pyongyang was necessary as Obama’s approach had "failed."

    This was Obama’s first trip to South Korea after leaving office, and he arrived Sunday with his wife Michelle and their two daughters Malia and Sasha. The 44th US president also met with former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak at the conference earlier Monday, saying he was “catching up with my old friend."

    This file photo taken on December 18, 2012 shows South Korea's presidential candidate Moon Jae-In of the opposition Democratic United Party speaking during a press conference at the party head office in Seoul.
    © AFP 2017/ KIM JAE-HWAN
    US Prisoner Release May Kick-Start Talks With North Korea – Moon Jae-in

    Moon’s press secretary Yoon Young-chan quoted the country’s new liberal president saying, "President Trump and I agreed to continue to apply sanctions and pressure to resolve the North’s nuclear and missile issues, while pursuing dialogue in parallel."

    He added, "Obama said that as many South Koreans hope for his success, Moon would no doubt meet the people’s expectations, quoting former President Abraham Lincoln whom he said he respects the most that with the people’s support you can do anything," the Korean Herald reported. 

    Countering Trump’s narrative of failure, Obama pointed out how he closed loopholes, intensified sanctions and strengthened ties with China to combat North Korea’s behavior, stressing the importance of avoiding “leaks” that could help Pyongyang receive funds.

    "We should be under no illusions that there is some silver bullet and solve this problem right away," Obama said. "But I do think that a good dialogue has opened up between the US and China around this issue, and my hope is that the current administration is continuing that. I think it is also important for us to maintain the kinds of strong application of sanctions."

    A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor arrives at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, in this handout picture provided by the United States Forces Korea (USFK) and released by Yonhap on March 7, 2017. Picture taken on March 6, 2017
    © REUTERS/ USFK/Yonhap
    'There is Very Little Moon Jae-in Can Do About THAAD Deployment in South Korea'

    Obama also criticized Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris climate accord and the stridency of his "America First" policies, saying "the future does not favor the strongman. I believe deeply that the liberal international order; order based not just on military power or national affiliations, but on principles — the rule of law, human rights and individual freedoms — is the only choice."

    Moon has extended olive branches to the North, offering to supply Malaria medication and proposing a co-sponsorship of the Winter Olympics, but both gestures have been rejected by Pyongyang.

    Moon’s office has said that Pyongyang has “one last chance” to deal diplomatically with other nations before it becomes completely isolated.

    Related:

    Mike Pence to Spend Easter With US Troops in South Korea on Sunday
    South Koreans, Japanese Remain Calm as US, North Korea Posture
    US, South Korea, Japan to Convene Trilateral Talks on North Korean Threat
    US Military Orders Construction of 2 New Bases in South Korea Costing $133Mln
    South Korea Transfers Land for US THAAD Air Defense System - Foreign Ministry
    Tags:
    North Korean nuclear program, meeting, Barack Obama, Moon Jae-in, Seoul, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Legendary Su-24 Celebrates Its Half-Century Anniversary
    Russia's Legendary Su-24 Celebrates its 50-Year Anniversary
    Democrats, Interrupted
    Democrats, Interrupted
    T-14: Russian Tank That Changed The Arms Market
    T-14 Armata: The Russian Tank That Changed the Arms Market

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok