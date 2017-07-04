Register
    US Senate building

    US Energy Companies' Interest Behind Bill on Anti-Russia Sanctions

    © Photo: Kmccoy / wikipedia.org
    Politics
    The interest of the US energy companies is behind the US draft legislation stipulating new sanctions against Russia and Iran, Russia's Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov said Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On June 15, the US Senate approved, by an overwhelming majority, an Iran sanctions bill, which included an amendment of new anti-Russia sanctions. The document stipulates restriction of the maximum term of market funding of the Russian banks and energy companies, included in the sanctions list, to 14 and 30 days, respectively. In addition, the United States continue to oppose Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline project’s construction, citing the alleged adverse impact it exerts on the energy security of the European Union.

    "One can endlessly pretend to be not involved, but when the interests of US energy companies, in log-term interested in selling liquefied natural gas to Europe, are behind this [bill], the trace is obvious," Chizhov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

    In the follow-up to the bill’s adoption in the Senate, Berlin and Vienna issued a joint statement to condemn the legislation, regarding the new sanctions as illegal and targeting the EU companies, involved in EU energy supplies.

    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that the expansion of sanction against Russia by Washington is unreasonable.
    © Sputnik/ Eduard Pesov
    Moscow: Expansion Of US Anti-Russian Sanctions Unreasonable
    On June 21, media reported that the new US bill violates the US constitution and, consequently, its consideration by the US House of Representatives faces a number of procedural difficulties.

    Relations between Russia and the Western states deteriorated amid the Ukrainian crisis, as Brussels and Washington placed the blame for the eastern Ukraine conflict on Russia and continue to refuse to recognize Crimea’s rejoining Russia as a result of the March 2014 referendum. The United States and the European Union showed their disapproval of Russia’s alleged meddling in the Ukrainian affairs by introducing several rounds of anti-Russia sanctions despite the fact that Moscow has repeatedly refuted the allegations.

    Tags:
    energy, sanctions, Iran, Russia, United States
