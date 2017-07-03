US Ambassador Discusses Mosul, Independence Referendum With Kurdistan Head

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Kurds, making up about 20 percent of the Iraqi population, have been seeking self-governance for decades. In 2005, Iraq’s Constitution recognized Kurdistan as an autonomous region, run by the Kurdistan Regional Government.

"During the meeting, President Barzani and Ambassador Silliman spoke of a number of issues including the Mosul operation, the IDP [internally displaced person] issue and the Kurdistan independence referendum," the statement stated.

The referendum is scheduled to take place on September 25.

"The President [Barzani] stated that all steps taken after the referendum will be through dialogue with the concerned parties, particularly Baghdad," the statement also said.

Barzani and Silliman also discussed efforts that need to be taken after the liberation of Mosul from Daesh.