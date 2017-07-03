Register
    Iraqi Kurdish leader Massud Barzani speaks at a press conference during the visit of the British Foriegn Minister to Arbil, the capital of the Kurdish autonomous region in northern Iraq, on March 17, 2016

    US Ambassador Discusses Mosul, Independence Referendum With Kurdistan Head

    © AP Photo/ SAFIN HAMED
    Politics
    Kurdistan President Masoud Barzani has met with US ambassador to Iraq Douglas Silliman to discuss the operation to liberate Mosul and the upcoming referendum on Kurdistan’s independence, the Kurdistan Region Presidency said in a release on Monday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Kurds, making up about 20 percent of the Iraqi population, have been seeking self-governance for decades. In 2005, Iraq’s Constitution recognized Kurdistan as an autonomous region, run by the Kurdistan Regional Government.

    "During the meeting, President Barzani and Ambassador Silliman spoke of a number of issues including the Mosul operation, the IDP [internally displaced person] issue and the Kurdistan independence referendum," the statement stated.

    Kurdish Peshmerga fighters take part in a graduation ceremony on April 16, 2015 at the Kurdistan Training Coordination Center (KTTC) of Arbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq.
    © AFP 2017/ Safin Hamed
    Mideast Map Risks Changing as Kurds Aim to Declare Sovereign State
    The referendum is scheduled to take place on September 25.

    "The President [Barzani] stated that all steps taken after the referendum will be through dialogue with the concerned parties, particularly Baghdad," the statement also said.

    Barzani and Silliman also discussed efforts that need to be taken after the liberation of Mosul from Daesh.

