China Welcomes Proposals From Russia, Other States on N Korea - Envoy to UN

© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev Pyongyang Says N. Korean Rockets May Strike Anywhere Around World

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Lieyi added that efforts outside the UN Security Council are equally important and expressed hope that involving more countries in the process will help generate greater political will to conduct negotiations.

"China put forward proposals for denuclearization and peace and stability on the Korean peninsula. Also, the Russian Federation has put forward proposals along the same lines," Liu Jieyi said. "We would welcome other constructive proposals from the international community; the more countries that work together to achieve a negotiated solution the better the chances will be that negotiations will take place."

The Chinese ambassador described the approach of his country to addressing the issue as being based on three pillars: denuclearization; peace and security; and dialogue and negotiations.

Earlier on Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the Izvestiya newspaper that Russia elaborated a plan of a settlement on the North Korea issue, which stipulates the United States does not escalate the situation and move toward easing tensions.