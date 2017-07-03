Macron Wants to Play Bigger Role in Mediating Conflicts 'From Mali to Ukraine'

PARIS (Sputnik) – In order to achieve the formulated goals, France needs “to know how to talk to all these regions with those in power, including those who do not share our values,” Macron added.

“Everywhere liberties are not respected, we will intervene by the means of our diplomacy, our technological development in order to help minorities, to work in the social services in the name of their rights. This is exigent and long and tiring work, which means that France has to find itself in the heart of the dialogue between the nations. For many weeks, I was trying to do so, from Mali to Ukraine, and Syria, including the Gulf, having deep exchanges with all the leaders of the world. France has to contribute everywhere in fighting all the multiple misbalances,” the French president said in his address to the Congress of the French Parliament.

Macron added that the French armed forces have been on peacekeeping missions for a long time, which, however, from his point of view, could not be effective if the political solutions that allow for such crises to be solved, are not made.

The Congress of the French Parliament consists of both the National Assembly and the Senate and is convened on special occasions in Versailles. The last time the Congress was convened was in 2015 by then-President Francois Hollande after the November 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris.