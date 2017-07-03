Register
20:23 GMT +303 July 2017
    In this Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 traditional Russian wooden dolls called Matryoshka depicting US President Donald Trump, centre left and Russian President Vladimir Putin are displayed for sale at a souvenir street shop in St.Petersburg, Russia

    Trump-Putin Meeting: 'Breakthrough Possible' if Parties 'Show Goodwill'

    © AP Photo/ Dmitri Lovetsky
    Politics
    On Thursday, US National Security Adviser Herbert Raymond McMaster stated at a press briefing that US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin would meet for the first time on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

    In an interview with Radio Sputnik, political analyst Yuri Rogulev said negotiations between the two leaders on the most difficult issues could be successful.
    According to Rogulev, the parties are likely to reach positive results during the talks if they are ready to demonstrate goodwill.

    "We can hope that the meeting between the Russian and US leaders will bring some positive results regarding the resolution of acute conflicts both in Syria and Ukraine," the analyst said.

    He expressed hope that the countries will be able to explain their positions to each other and coordinate their goals and strategies in these regions, which could help resolve the long-lasting conflicts.

    "From my point of view, it is somewhat easier to coordinate positions on Syria, although there will be a lot of pitfalls here as well. A dialogue on Ukraine will be much more complicated. However, it is possible to move forward in both cases if the parties demonstrate goodwill to do so," Rogulev concluded.

    Cars pass by a billboard showing US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin placed by pro-Serbian movement in the town of Danilovgrad on November 16, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ Savo PRELEVIC
    Putin-Trump G20 Meeting to Become the Key to the Future of US-Russian Relations
    On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the schedule of the Russian President Vladimir Putin's participation in the G20 Summit has not yet been fully determined and the details of the possible meeting with US President Donald Trump will be announced later.

    Germany is hosting the G20 summit, which will be held in the city of Hamburg on July 7-8.

