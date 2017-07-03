Trump-Putin Meeting: 'Breakthrough Possible' if Parties 'Show Goodwill'

In an interview with Radio Sputnik, political analyst Yuri Rogulev said negotiations between the two leaders on the most difficult issues could be successful.

According to Rogulev, the parties are likely to reach positive results during the talks if they are ready to demonstrate goodwill.

"We can hope that the meeting between the Russian and US leaders will bring some positive results regarding the resolution of acute conflicts both in Syria and Ukraine," the analyst said.

He expressed hope that the countries will be able to explain their positions to each other and coordinate their goals and strategies in these regions, which could help resolve the long-lasting conflicts.

"From my point of view, it is somewhat easier to coordinate positions on Syria, although there will be a lot of pitfalls here as well. A dialogue on Ukraine will be much more complicated. However, it is possible to move forward in both cases if the parties demonstrate goodwill to do so," Rogulev concluded.

On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the schedule of the Russian President Vladimir Putin's participation in the G20 Summit has not yet been fully determined and the details of the possible meeting with US President Donald Trump will be announced later.

Germany is hosting the G20 summit, which will be held in the city of Hamburg on July 7-8.