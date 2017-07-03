Register
20:23 GMT +303 July 2017
Live
    Search
    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Narendra Modi First Indian Prime Minister to Visit Israel

    © REUTERS/ Adnan Abidi
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 5410

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Israel on a three-day visit to mark the 25 years of Indo-Israel diplomatic relations. As the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel, Modi has termed the visit unprecedented and expects the visit will draw the two countries and people closer.

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs President Donald Trump as Modi departs the White House, Monday, June 26, 2017, in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    Trump, Modi Expand US-India Relations as Like-Minded Pragmatists
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Apart from defense and agriculture, both the leaders will also discuss major common challenges like terrorism. Modi's visit is expected to witness several defense deals, including Heron TP drone and Spike missile.

    "On the economic side, I will join with leading Indian and Israeli CEOs and start-ups to discuss our shared priority of expanding business and investment collaboration on the ground. In addition, I hope to get insights into Israel's accomplishments in technology and innovation through on-site visits," Narendra Modi said a day before his departure for Israel.

    On the other hand, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu characterized the Modi's as "historic," and said he will accompany him to many of the sites on his visit. Netanyahu will receive Modi at Ben Gurion Airport along with country's top ministers and officials; such special gesture is reserved only for the US President including Donald Trump and the Pope.

    ​Modi will hold a rally with the "large vibrant Indian diaspora in Israel that represents an enduring link between our two peoples". He will also visit the Yad Vashem Memorial Museum to honor the memory of the victims of the Holocaust that counts among the greatest tragedies in human history. He said he will also pay his respects to the courageous Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during the liberation of Haifa in 1918.

    People visit the 4th International conference on Home Land Security and Cyber in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv, on November 15, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ JACK GUEZ
    Defense, Cyber Security Cooperation Key Topics on Modi's Agenda in Israel
    "Modi is merely responding to the changing Middle Eastern situation. A few hours of stay in Ramallah will not gain him any political dividends in the region or in India. Rather, it would indicate the perpetuation of ‘continuity and change' — the phrase used when normalization took place in January 1992," PR Kumaraswamy, professor of Middle Eastern Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, said.

    On the defense front, India is in dire need of combat drones which may compel Modi to initiate dialogue for Heron TP which may come with technology transfer as Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) had announced a new export-version of Heron TP in February this year. The export version of Heron TP can carry a payload of 450 kg. India became the 35th member of Missile Technology Control Regime last June.

     

     

    Related:

    Modi Under Fire as US Calls Jammu and Kashmir State India-Administered Territory
    Modi-Trump Joint Statement Skips Reference to F-16 Deal
    Macron Pushes French Labor Law Modification to Deliver on Promise to EU
    Tags:
    visit, Narendra Modi, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Legendary Su-24 Celebrates Its Half-Century Anniversary
    Russia's Legendary Su-24 Celebrates its 50-Year Anniversary
    Democrats, Interrupted
    Democrats, Interrupted
    T-14: Russian Tank That Changed The Arms Market
    T-14 Armata: The Russian Tank That Changed the Arms Market

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok