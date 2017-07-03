Register
20:23 GMT +303 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Magazines featuring front pages of US President Donald Trump (L) and China's President Xi Jinping (R) are displayed at a news stand in Beijing

    'Weakest American President' Trump to Blame for Inconsistency in US-China Ties

    © AFP 2017/ NICOLAS ASFOURI
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 24211

    Rising tensions between China and the United States on a number of issues, including arms sales to Taiwan and the standoff in the South China Sea, exposed the weakness of US President Donald Trump in domestic politics, experts told Sputnik.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik), Tommy Yang — The Trump administration approved a $1.42-billion arms sale to Taiwan last week, drawing harsh criticism from Beijing, which called the deal "a violation of international rights."

    In addition, a US naval warship sailed within 12 nautical miles of disputed islands in the South China Sea on Sunday, a move which the Chinese Foreign Ministry said "violated Chinese law and infringed China’s sovereignty" and called it "a serious political and military provocation."

    'Weakest' US President

    View of the part of the city of Sansha on the island of Yongxing, also known as Woody island in the disputed Paracel chain. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ STR
    US Vows to Continue S China Sea Patrols After Beijing's Tough Warning
    The recent policy decisions from the Trump administration, perceived as provocations by China, came after apparent positive progress in Sino-US relations following Trump’s first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in April at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

    After the meeting, Trump signaled he reached consensus with Xi on a range of issues, including getting China to help defuse the nuclear crisis on the Korean Peninsula.

    In return, Trump toned down his harsh criticism of China during the presidential campaign when he blamed China for much of the problems the United States faces. He went as far as not labeling China a currency manipulator, which he earlier claimed to be the leading cause of the astronomical US trade deficit with Beijing. The United States and China reached a package of trade deals in May, clearing ways for American beef, poultry and natural gas to reach Chinese consumers.

    After recent efforts from the international community, including several rounds of increased sanctions, failed to persuade North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to give up the nuclear arms program, Trump continued to express his gratitude for the Chinese president's efforts. Trump sent out a message on Twitter, saying he "greatly appreciates" Xi’s efforts, adding that "at least I know China tried."

    U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority conference in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Trump Appears to Pivot From China on Solving North Korea Problem in Dire Tweet
    Political experts argued that the inconsistency in the Trump administration’s China policy exactly exposed the US President’s weakness in domestic politics, where he struggles to take control.

    "Trump is the weakest American President. He still hasn't set up a formidable cabinet and his team has not reached a consensus on various issues," Huang Jing, a Lee Foundation professor on Sino-US relations and director of the Center on Asia and Globalization at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore, told Sputnik.

    The international relations professor pointed out that the recent arms sales to Taiwan indicated that "The Establishment" of the Republican Party wanted to push back against Trump, whom they think has been "too nice to China."

    The uncertainty in Sino-US relations is a result of domestic politics in the United States, Huang suggested.

    "Many foreign policy makers in China may think that if Xi builds a strong relationship with Trump, it will help improve Sino-US relations greatly. That’s far from the truth. The situation will only become clearer after the mid-term elections in the US in 2018," he said.

    'Thuchydides Trap'

    Some scholars, led by Harvard Kennedy School professor and political scientist Graham Allison, believe that a rising super power like China is destined for war against the established power like the United States. The political scientist released a book earlier this year, titled "Destined for War: Can America and China Escape the Thucydides Trap."

    The Harvard professor coined the term "Thucydides Trap," whereby he explained that as China challenges US predominance, misunderstandings about each other’s actions and intentions could lead them into a deadly trap first identified by the ancient Greek historian Thucydides, who wrote "it was the rise of Athens and the fear that this instilled in Sparta that made war inevitable."

    In this undated photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a Chinese H-6K bomber patrols the islands and reefs in the South China Sea.
    © AP Photo/ Xinhua
    Mattis Says US to Oppose China’s Island Construction in South China Sea
    According to Allison’s research, the past 500 years have seen 16 cases in which a rising power threatened to displace a ruling one, with 12 of these cases ending in war. Some experts argue that the rising tensions in the South China Sea are signs of the Thucydides Trap coming true.

    But Chinese scholars dismissed this hypothesis, adding that close economic ties between China and the United States made it impossible for the two countries to go to war.

    "The Trump administration simply followed the Freedom of Navigation Operations program to reassure its allies in the Asia-Pacific region," Tao Wenzhao, a researcher for the Institute of American Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing, told Sputnik.

    Ivanka Trump and her husband, White House advisor Jared Kushner, sit in the front row for a joint news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump Accept Invitation to Visit China This Year
    Shortly after taking office, Trump announced his decision for the United States to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a signature trade initiative as part of the Obama administration’s "Rebalance to Asia" strategy. Tao believes that many nations in the Asia-Pacific region, especially Southeast Asian countries, became worried that the United States may want to "pull out" from the region. As a result, the Trump administration needed to prove that the United States still has its military presence in the region.

    The Chinese scholar argued that deep integration between the Chinese and US economies can help avoid any military conflicts between to two nations, as the economic consequences of a war would be too high for both sides.

    "China is the world’s largest manufacturer, producing daily necessities for global consumers, ranging from Nike sneakers to iPhones or iPads," Tao said. adding that it would be impossible for the United States to introduce economic sanctions as it did against Russia, because the country would have much more to lose from such situations.

    "For the US, it has many countries where it can import natural resources from. But it cannot import the products China manufactures from another country. China’s place in the global manufacturing industry is irreplaceable," he said.

    The People's Republic of China flag and the U.S. Stars and Stripes fly along Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol during Chinese President Hu Jintao's state visit in Washington, DC, US on January 18, 2011.
    © REUTERS/ Hyungwon Kang
    US Trade Deficit With China Grew to 27.6Bln in April
    Official figures from Chinese customs showed the United States continued to be the top destination of Chinese goods in the first five months of this year. Chinese exports to the United States during this period grew 11.5 percent from the previous year to $156 billion, about 18.3 percent of China’s total exports of $853.3 billion during the same period. In comparison, during the same period, Chinese exports to all the nations in the European Union were about $140 billion, while its exports to Russia stood at $15.4 billion, despite 22 percent year-on-year growth.

    Tao noted that more and more Chinese companies also started to invest in the US economy in recent years.

    According to a report by the Rhodium Group and the National Committee on US-China Relations, Chinese foreign direct investment (FDI) in the United States skyrocketed to $45.6 billion in 2016 and tripled the previous record of $15 Billion set in 2015.

    The Beijing-based researcher believes that, no matter how unpredictable Trump may seem at times, he is still a smart businessman and he understands how important a healthy relationship with China is to the US economy.

    Related:

    Shaky Friendship: New S China Sea Incident Puts US-China Ties to Hard Test
    China Expresses Hope US to Handle Taiwan Issue Based on 'One China' Principle
    US Vows to Continue S China Sea Patrols After Beijing's Warning
    Toeing the Line: Japan Jumps on US Bandwagon With China Sanctions
    Tags:
    Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, South China Sea, China, United States, Taiwan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Legendary Su-24 Celebrates Its Half-Century Anniversary
    Russia's Legendary Su-24 Celebrates its 50-Year Anniversary
    Democrats, Interrupted
    Democrats, Interrupted
    T-14: Russian Tank That Changed The Arms Market
    T-14 Armata: The Russian Tank That Changed the Arms Market

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok