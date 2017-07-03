Gorbachev Calls for End of Confrontational Rhetoric in US-Russia Ties

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The former Soviet leader said that the tensions should be eased and there was "one proven remedy for it," namely dialogue based on a mutual respect, however "relaunching it would be an uphill task."

"We cannot afford to simply wait for it to happen [until the tensions between the two states de-escalate]. And here I want to mention the role of the civil society. I am confident that every one of us can make a contribution to overcoming the current distrust. We need to get rid of the hostile confrontational rhetoric and establish a multi-level dialogue involving citizens, academics, artists and young people," Gorbachev said as quoted by the Gorbachev Foundation during the unveiling ceremony for a sculpture dedicated to him and to former US President Ronald Reagan.

Gorbachev has repeatedly called for a thaw in the ties between the US and Russia.

The relations between Moscow and Washington has been deteriorating for several recent years. Major tensions emerged amid the Ukrainian crisis starting from 2014, when the United States accused Russia of fueling the conflict and imposed several rounds of sanctions on Russia. The ties have also been strained due to recent allegations that Moscow has meddled in the US presidential election. Russian officials have repeatedly refuted the allegations, saying that Moscow does not interfere in the domestic affairs of other countries.