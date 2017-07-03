South Korea Foreign Minister Hopes to Develop Strategic Partnership With Russia

"[Kang] stressed the aspiration of the new government for practically developing a strategic partnership between Russia and South Korea," the ministry said in a statement.
According to the statement, the South Korean minister expressed hope that Moscow would support the efforts of Seoul aimed at denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and would increase cooperation on the issue in the future.
On June 18, Kang was appointed to head the Foreign Ministry in the cabinet of Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon, who assumed office on May 31.
