Coordination of Russia-US Efforts in Context of Syria Has Special Importance

"Coordination of efforts in the context of the situation in Syria is of special significance. Russia's principled policy is the need to preserve its [Syria's] territorial integrity and secular nature, while respecting the traditional ethno-confessional balance, eradicating the terrorist threat there, conducting political reforms, whose principles must be worked out during inclusive intra-Syrian dialogue without outside pressure," Ushakov told reporters.
He said that "our countries can do a lot together for the settlement of regional crises — Ukrainian, Palestinian-Israeli, Yemeni, Libyan, Afghan and others."
