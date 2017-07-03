Coordination of Russia-US Efforts in Context of Syria Has Special Importance

© REUTERS/ Tiksa Negeri German FM Believes Russia-US Interaction on Syrian Settlement Improved

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Coordination of efforts between Russia and the United States in the context of the situation in Syria is of particular importance, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said Monday.

"Coordination of efforts in the context of the situation in Syria is of special significance. Russia's principled policy is the need to preserve its [Syria's] territorial integrity and secular nature, while respecting the traditional ethno-confessional balance, eradicating the terrorist threat there, conducting political reforms, whose principles must be worked out during inclusive intra-Syrian dialogue without outside pressure," Ushakov told reporters.

He said that "our countries can do a lot together for the settlement of regional crises — Ukrainian, Palestinian-Israeli, Yemeni, Libyan, Afghan and others."