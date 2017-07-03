Macron Plans to Meet With Putin on Sidelines of G20 Summit in Hamburg

PARIS (Sputnik) — According to the source, the packed agenda of the G20 summit, set to be held in Hamburg on July 7-8, will not prevent Macron from a number of bilateral meetings. In particular, the French president plans to hold a conversation with Putin and elaborate on the leaders' Versailles meeting that took place during Putin's visit to France in late May.

Talks with the leaders of Australia, Argentina, China and South Korea are also planned, as well as a meeting with the Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on the eve of the summit.

On July 13, Macron will hold talks with US President Donald Trump as he had been invited to Paris for Bastille Day, the French national holiday celebrated on July 14.

During the talks in Versailles in May, Putin and Macron discussed bilateral relations and the most pressing issues on the international agenda, particularly the situations in both Ukraine and Syria.

On Monday, the Kremlin said Putin plans a number of bilateral contact talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit, without specifying which leaders would be involved. A long-awaited Putin-Trump meeting is set to take place, with the details still being finalized.