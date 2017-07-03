Putin Congratulates Belarusian Leader With Independence Day

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The president also expressed confidence in the extension of diplomatic ties between the countries.
"The Russian president noted with satisfaction the upward trend in cooperation between the two countries, the high level of cooperation within the framework of the Union State, the Eurasian Economic Union… and expressed confidence in the further active expansion of the entire range of mutually beneficial Russian-Belarusian relations," the Kremlin said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)