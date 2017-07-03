China Expresses Hope US to Handle Taiwan Issue Based on 'One China' Principle

BEIJING (Sputnik) — The phone call took place ahead of a meeting between Xi and Trump during the G20 summit in Hamburg set for July 7-8.

"We highly appreciate that Mr. President has confirmed the intention of the US side to adhere to the policy of 'One China.' We hope that the American side will properly handle the Taiwan issue in accordance with the 'One China' principle and the three joint Chinese-US communiques," Xi said during a phone conversation on Sunday as quoted by the CCTV broadcaster.

The US president, in turn, stressed that the position of the United States on the Taiwan issue remained unchanged.

On June 29, US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said Trump’s administration did not aim to make any changes to its "One China" policy despite its proposed $1.42 billion arms sale to Taiwan.