Interaction Within SCO, BRICS Example of Interstate Relations

NOVOSIBIRSK (Sputnik) — Interaction of countries within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS is an example of interstate relations in the 21st century, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko said on Monday.

"Interaction of states within the SCO and BRICS is an example of interstate relations in the 21st century," Matvienko said at the first International Women's Congress of SCO and BRICS states in Novosibirsk.

The upper house speaker added that one of the priorities for all humanity remain ensuring security, while the task of the organizations is to take joint actions to eliminate poverty, preserve cultural identity of folks and create free economic conditions without any sanctions or restrictions.

Matvienko added that the women congress would be carried out regularly, while the relevant topics can be discussed on the Eurasian women's community web portal.