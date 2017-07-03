US, Japanese Leaders Agree in Phone Talk to Increase Pressure on N. Korea

TOKYO (Sputnik) — The leaders of the United States and Japan agreed in a telephone conversation to closely cooperate in putting pressure on North Korea, Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda said on Monday.

© AFP 2017/ STAN HONDA Russia Shared Plan on Solving Korean Issue Stipulating US Abandoning Escalation

According to the Kyodo news agency, Hagiuda said that the country's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump decided to use the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg for increasing pressure on Pyongyang.

In recent months, tensions surrounding North Korea's nuclear and missile programs have drastically escalated due to an increased frequency missile launches and nuclear tests. The international community, including the United States has repeatedly condemned Pyongyang's activities.

Germany is hosting the G20 summit which will be held in the city of Hamburg on July 7-8. The leaders of Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union are expected to attend.