05:14 GMT +303 July 2017
    State flags of the United States of America and Ukraine

    Moscow Open for Dialogue With US on Ukraine, Expects Representative Appointment

    © Sputnik/ Nikolay Lazarenko
    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Russia is determined to continue dialogue with the United States on the Ukrainian issue and expects the appointment of a representative to replace Victoria Nuland.

    A line on Uspenka border crossing point in the Donetsk Region on the Russia-Ukraine border (file).
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Averin
    Majority of Ukrainians Oppose Potential Visa Regime With Russia
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia is determined to continue dialogue with the United States on the Ukrainian issue and expects the appointment of a representative to replace Victoria Nuland, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the Izvestiya newspaper in an interview.

    "The United States has not yet appointed a high-level representative to continue the dialogue, which was earlier carried on by president’s aide Vladislav Surkov and Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland. But we were made clear that the appointment was to occur soon. As soon as the representative is appointed, we will continue a dialogue," Ryabkov said.

    Ryabkov added that Moscow is open for a dialogue and ready to exchange views on various positions.

    Sergey Ryabkov also said that the claims of the United States and the European Union to Russia concerning implementation of the Minsk accords on Ukraine are illogical, while such an approach is comfortable to maintain anti-Russia sanctions.

    "We are blamed for failure to implement the Minsk agreements… They say that Russia should ensure regaining control by Kiev over this territory in some mysterious way, and it what would create the grounds for lifting sanctions… This claims are illogical and contradict to the Minsk agreements," Ryabkov said.

    Ryabkov noted that Moscow is not a side to the Minsk agreements, but their guarantor.

    "The paradox is that the United States, as well as other western states, put the demand of full implementation of the Minsk agreements by us to the center of their policy concerning Russia. But we have to once again draw the attention of of out colleagues in Washington and EU capitals, that this demand is addressed wrong," Ryabkov said.

