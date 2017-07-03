US Fail to Make Proposals to Russia Over Stalemate in Diplomatic Property Access

© Sputnik/ Anton Denisov Clock Ticking for US to Settle Diplomatic Assets Row With Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United States did not submit any proposals to Moscow concerning the stalemate in the issue of access to diplomatic property, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the Izvestiya newspaper in an interview.

"There are no developments. Our regular claims to Washington to immediately return our property without any conditions which is protected by diplomatic immunity have no effect… We call for a common sense and understanding of clear rules of international communication. There is no effect so far… That is why I do not rule out retaliatory measures," Ryabkov told the newspaper.

Two compounds belonging to Russia were closed down in the end of 2016 as part of the sanctions introduced by then-President Barack Obama's administration over Russia's alleged interference in the US presidential election, which Moscow has repeatedly denied. At the same time, 35 Russian diplomats were expelled from the United States. Russia has stated that a response would follow even though it understands US President Donald Trump's difficulties.