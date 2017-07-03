Russia Concerned Over Situation on Korean Peninsula, Calls for US Political Will

© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev North Korean Boat With Potential Defectors Intercepted in South Korean Waters

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia is concerned over the situation on the Korean peninsula and urges the United States to exercise political will to settle the problems, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the Izvestiya newspaper in an interview.

"We are deeply concerned over the situation which has no political and diplomatic solution for a long time. Our close neighborhood to North Korea is one of the main factors of Russia's attention to this problem. If the United States exercises political will, we can reach a lot together," Ryabkov told the newspaper.