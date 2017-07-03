Moscow: Russia, US Not Yet Achieved Positive Dynamics in Relations Improvement

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow and Washington have not yet achieved positive dynamics in improvement of bilateral relations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"I would not say that the relations faced greater crisis that was in the period when administration of Barack Obama was leaving. But relations are improving with major difficulties. Actually, we have not achieved the necessary dynamics for improvement," Ryabkov told in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.

Ryabkov stressed that the current state of affairs resulted from different factors, but one of the most important of them is "harsh opposition" of different political circles in the United States which could not accept the victory of Donald Trump in the US elections and use the issue of relations with Kremlin for its internal political struggle.