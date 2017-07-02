Russian MP Links Possible Use of Sarin in Syria to Arrival of US Carrier Group

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, a military-diplomatic source told Sputnik that the Jabhat Fatah al Sham was preparing provocations with the use of the sarin poisonous gas in the towns of Khan Sheikhoun and Kefraya.
“Undoubtedly, this information has a high confidence level. I expect this provocation to happen in the near future,” Klintsevich said.
Klintsevich also pointed out the connection between the provocation and the soon arrival of a US carrier strike group to the Syrian shore.
“As soon as it [the group] arrives, the provocation with the use of chemical weapons will occur and the United States will launch an air attack,” the lawmaker said.
Earlier this week, the White House claimed that a new attack involving chemical weapons was in the works by the Syrian government, however, declined to present any evidence. Washington vowed to rmake Syrian authorities "pay a heavy price" in case of chemical weapons use. The Kremlin commented on the White House's claim and said that it considers US' threats against Syrian legitimate leadership to be "unacceptable." Damascus also denied the information.
Damascus has repeatedly denied any involvement in the incident and said that the Syrian government doesn't possess chemical weapons as the full destruction of Damascus’ chemical weapons stockpile had been confirmed by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in January 2016.
In an interview with Sputnik on April 21, Assad characterized the alleged chemical attack in Khan Sheikhoun as a provocation to justify the US strike on Ash Sha’irat. The Syrian leader also warned of the possibility of the new provocations similar to the one in Khan Sheikhoun.
